'It was terrifying.' Family of 10-year-old recovering after being hit by car say it's a long road ahead

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the 10-year-old was riding a bicycle on Foley Blvd. and crossing East River Road, when she collided with a car on June 4.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — "She’s actually making pretty good progress, it’s slow but steady," said Amanda Mack.

Amanda Mack describes her daughter – Akeira – as a bright 10-year-old, with “boundless energy.”

While summertime for most kids means playing outside with friends, Akeira is now recovering in her hospital bed with broken limbs.

"She has really severe injuries. In the beginning, she was not moving at all, we weren’t sure, because of how she hit her head," she said.

On June 4, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a young girl - identified by loved ones as Akeira - was riding a bicycle on Foley Blvd. and crossing East River Road when she collided with a car.

They say the driver stopped after the crash, but the department then had the hard task of working to identify Akeira.

A process that took nearly seven hours.

She says her daughter left her home that morning to play with friends.

“She was downstairs playing in a neighbor’s apartment with my younger daughter where I know the parents and normally, we keep in contact," she said.

But several hours later, Akeira was nowhere to be found.

“I’m looking in the park, apartment building," said Amanda.

That's when she called the police. "They came to my house and finally told me she matched the description of the little girl that had been hit by a car," she said.

While Amanda says she’s grateful her daughter is alive and recovering,

“Two broken shins, broken femur, hip displacement, shifted pelvis, cervical spine broken and head injury," she said.

The family is now preparing for the long road to recovery ahead.

"They weren’t sure if she wasn’t able to talk or remember anything. So far she’s been making progress," she said.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is still under investigation and the driver is cooperating.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been created to help the family with medical expenses.