State Patrol seeks information in deadly hit-and-run near Deer River

DEER RIVER, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is asking the public for information on a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Itasca County.

The State Patrol posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they are looking for witnesses who were traveling northbound in Deer River Township anytime between 3 to 5 a.m. on Highway 6 between Highway 2 and County Road 19.

Officials said in the post that there was a dense fog at the time of the crash and the driver might not know they hit someone.

If you have any information, contact the Minnesota State Patrol Virginia district investigator at 218-735-3729.

