Fire at Itasca State Park prompts precautionary evacuations

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — Officials have evacuated parts of Itasca State Park as a precaution while crews work to contain a fire burning in a remote location.

No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported, but officials say park staff has evacuated Bert's Cabins and the Lake Ozawindib Cabin on the northside of the park.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the fire, which started at the end of the Bohall Trail and on the north side of Bohall Lake, is approximately nine acres and 5% contained as of Wednesday evening.

According to a press release from the Minnesota DNR, air resources are being used and a hose line has been completed around the fire.

"Ground crews made good progress today laying hose lines and installing pumps and tanks and are delivering water to the fire," the press release reads. "Hand crews are actively seeking out smoldering hot spots and hidden sources of heat and extinguishing them with water."

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.