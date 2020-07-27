DULUTH, Minn. — First daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump is making a pair of stops in Minnesota on Monday.
In the first stop, Trump was joined by Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber in a visit to Duluth Pack. In a Twitter post, Trump highlighted the company's American-made products and commitment to expanding worker training and educational opportunities.
Later Monday, Ms. Trump and Secretary Bernhardt were due to stop in the Twin Cities area to open an office dedicated to investigating cold cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous peoples.
The office is part of an effort to address violence against Native Americans, particularly women and girls, which advocates say is often overlooked by law enforcement nationwide.
Only 116 of the nearly 6,000 cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women reported in 2016 were listed in the Department of Justice's database, according to the National Crime Information Center.