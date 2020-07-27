President Trump's daughter and White House adviser was joined by Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

DULUTH, Minn. — First daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump is making a pair of stops in Minnesota on Monday.

In the first stop, Trump was joined by Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber in a visit to Duluth Pack. In a Twitter post, Trump highlighted the company's American-made products and commitment to expanding worker training and educational opportunities.

Later Monday, Ms. Trump and Secretary Bernhardt were due to stop in the Twin Cities area to open an office dedicated to investigating cold cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous peoples.

The office is part of an effort to address violence against Native Americans, particularly women and girls, which advocates say is often overlooked by law enforcement nationwide.

Visited the oldest canvas & leather pack maker in the US, founded in 1882 in Duluth, MN.



For 138 yrs, @DuluthPack’s Made in America products have stood the test of time!



Today they committed to expanding training + education opportunities through our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wPzm3nNMkL — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 27, 2020

Beautiful day in Duluth, MN with @IvankaTrump and @RepPeteStauber, visiting all-American biz @DuluthPack. Nothing beats made in the USA! pic.twitter.com/UePLiJWYdM — Secretary David Bernhardt (@SecBernhardt) July 27, 2020