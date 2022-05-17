Jaleel Stallings settles lawsuit against Minneapolis, officers for $1.5 million

The city will also cover his legal fees in the case involving allegations Stallings was beaten by Minneapolis officers and deprived of his civil rights.

MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis will pay Jaleel Kevin Stallings $1.5 million plus legal fees to settle a lawsuit alleging he was beaten by Minneapolis police officers during a night of unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

KARE 11's Lauren Leamanczyk obtained documents confirming the settlement Tuesday morning. The agreement offers to pay the $1.5 million, stating that acceptance of the offer "will be full satisfaction of all federal and state law claims or rights that Plaintiff may have to damages, or any other form of relief, and extinguish any claim or claims by Plaintiff against Defendants and their agents and employees."

The language in the documents says expressly that the settlement is not an admission of liability, and that the defendants deny the validity of Stallings' claims. KARE 11 has reached out to both the city and its police department for reaction to the settlement, and will share a statement when one is available.

Stallings filed the lawsuit in October of 2021, accusing a group of officers (up to 20 both named and unnamed) of wrongly targeting him in a parking lot off Lake Street the night of May 30, 2020.

Court documents claimed non-lethal rubber rounds were fired at Stallings from an unmarked van carrying police officers. One of the shots reportedly hit Stallings in the chest, causing him to pull a registered weapon that he was permitted to carry and return fire.

Stallings insisted he discarded the weapon immediately when he found out those in the van were police, and said despite the fact he surrendered he was brutally beaten for approximately 30 seconds. The lawsuit claimed other officers watched the beating and did nothing to intervene.

A jury acquitted Stallings in the summer of 2021 on charges of attempted murder filed against him in the incident.

