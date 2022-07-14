Jamal Smith trial: Judge to allow defense photo of SUV passenger holding gun

The disputed photo shows Smith's companion, Brandon Smothers, holding a gun that looks very much like the one the defendant was seen with.

MINNEAPOLIS — Day 4 of the Jamal Smith trial opened with a ruling by Judge Nicole Engisch that could be instrumental for the defense.

Smith is charged with first and second-degree murder in the shooting death of youth baseball coach Jay Boughton after what investigators call a brief confrontation on Highway 169 in Plymouth last July.

Judge Engisch will allow the defense to show jurors a photo of one of Smith's companions, Brandon Smothers, holding a gun that looks similar to one the defendant was seen with in a video he posted on Facebook. Smothers was in the silver Chevy Suburban on the night Boughton was killed, and the defense is expected to build its case on the possibility someone else in the SUV filed the fatal shot.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse, who has been at the courthouse for every day of Smith's trial, says Smothers is on the prosecution's witness list but now can't be found.

Engisch also told the jury panel that the prosecution is expected to finish its case tomorrow, the defense will present its case, and closing arguments and deliberations could commence Tuesday morning or afternoon.

Day 4 Testimony

9:45 a.m.

Plymouth police officer Quincy Grabau was the first prosecution witness called to the stand Thursday. Grabau told the jury that he helped remove Jay Boughton from his truck and reclined the seat to make the process easier. Because of that, investigators could not use seat position in trying to determine the angle of the fatal shot from the silver Suburban.

Next to testify was Danni Knight, a motorist who told the jury that Jamal Smith pointed a gun at him as they drove on I-90 in Wisconsin the same day Jay Boughton was murdered. Knight says he flashed his brakes on an SUV as it drove up behind him quickly and tailgated.

Knight said after he brake-checked the other driver, a man he identified as Smith due to his dreadlocks reached his hand out the window holding a gun and appeared ready to fire. He described the other passengers as having short hair. Knight testified he thought for sure he was about to be shot full of bullets, pulled out his phone and pretended to be recording in hopes of scaring the men.

In cross-examination Smith's defense attorney, Emmett Donnelly, asked Knight if he remembered telling the 911 operator that he saw 4 or 5 people in the car. Knight responded that he didn't remember, but explained he didn't review the call. Knight said when he talked to Plymouth PD he said there were three people in the car.

Donnelly also made a point of getting Knight to say no one actually shot at him.

During redirect, prosecutor Dan Allard pointed out the difference between Knight and Boughton, that one flipped Smith off and the other did not. Prosecutors say that is what made Jamal Smith so enraged that he fired his gun.

After Knight's testimony, jurors heard from Decatur, Illinois police sergeant Timothy Wittner, the man who arrested Smith and took him into custody. Wittner told the court he was doing surveillance on an apartment Plymouth police thought Smith might be at, and saw the defendant walking out.

Wittmer testified that he searched Smith and confiscated a .45 caliber cartridge (the same caliber that killed Jay Boughton) and a cell phone. While searching the apartment he located a .22 caliber AR-style rifle, a weapon that looks like one seen in Smith's Facebook video in the hands of Brandon Smothers.

The rifle was a .22 cal AR-style rifle. It looks exactly like the gun seen on Smith's FB video, held by backseat passenger Brandon Smothers.



