Jamar Clark, killed by Minneapolis police, remembered six years later

Clark's family said while they continue to seek justice, connecting with other families who lost children to the police is important.

MINNEAPOLIS — On November 15, 2015, 24-year-old Jamar Clark was shot and killed by Minneapolis police officers.

Police said they responded shortly after midnight to a reported domestic assault and interference with medical personnel.

Witnesses say Clark was handcuffed at the time, while the Minneapolis police union says Clark was not.

Six years after his death, Clark's family says they are not giving up their search for answers. They hosted a memorial Monday for people to remember Clark's life.

"It's just a tragedy, period," said Eddie Sutton, Clark's eldest brother.

Sutton said they wanted to host Clark's memorial in the same neighborhood where Clark was killed.

The memorial was right next door to the Minneapolis Police Department Fourth Precinct, where protesters camped for 18 days following Clark's killing.

At the time, police claimed Clark had assaulted his girlfriend, interfered with paramedics, then tried wrestling a gun away from the officer trying to arrest him.

"No one should have to go through what he went through," Sutton said. "Throughout this whole ordeal it's been ups and downs and it's discouraging that we still have this position and still fighting."

Two officers were involved in Clark's death, but neither faced criminal charges after an investigation by the FBI, the BCA and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

Clark's family settled with the City of Minneapolis for $200,000 in 2019, three years after his killing.

Sutton said that even after the settlement, no justice has been completed for his family.

"His life was wrongfully taken from him," Sutton said.

Community organizations and family friends showed up on Nov. 15 to visit Clark's family. Sutton said seeing these organizations is encouraging to their fight and other families who lost loved ones to violence.