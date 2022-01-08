Prize-winning dog, van stolen from South St. Paul

Jasper the Boxer was in a silver van in front of the Envision Hotel Saturday when both were taken.

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman watched in horror on Saturday morning while her prize-winning dog and her minivan were stolen from the South St. Paul hotel where she was staying, and is now asking for the public to help her get her dog back.

Michelle Cramblett Baker and her boxer Jasper were in town for the Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show, and spent the night at the Envision Hotel in South St. Paul. In a social media post, Baker said Jasper was in a kennel in the back of her 2013 silver Town and County minivan when the vehicle was stolen.

Baker said Jasper responds to his name and is very friendly and that there will be a large cash reward for anyone that can provide information to help find him.

She implores whoever stole her dog to please leave him in a warm place, like at a veterinarian, a firehouse or at a police station. Baker said that the thief can keep her van and purse, as long as they return her missing dog.

The Dakota County Sheriff confirmed that South St. Paul police are investigating, and believe a white man took the vehicle. No other details have been released at this time.

A GoFundMe has been created and already is raising money for the reward for Jasper's safe return.

The stolen van is pictured here:

An image of Jasper the boxer, provided by his owner:

