SPPD: Stolen Jeep crashes into St. Paul restaurant after police chase

ST PAUL, Minn. — A trio of teenagers is in custody after allegedly engaging in a shooting and highspeed chase, finally crashing into a restaurant in St. Paul, according to the SPPD.

Officers from the SPPD were called to the 300 block of Luella Street North shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of two vehicles shooting at each other, according to the department.

At one point, responding officers encountered a black Jeep with a broken rear window near Minnehaha Avenue, which officers believed to be one of the vehicles involved. SPPD said that's when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the Jeep sped away.

A pursuit was authorized due to the officer's belief that the Jeep had been involved in the shooting.

The Jeep ended up heading west on I-94 and reached a speed of up to 90 miles per hour, according to the SPPD, and officers ended up terminating the chase after the Jeep entered downtown St. Paul.

The Jeep then struck a passenger car driving north at Wall and 6th Streets.

Authorities say after colliding with the other vehicle, the Jeep veered into the Ox Cart Ale House. Police say there haven't been any reported injuries related to the crash.

The three occupants of the Jeep, two 18-year-olds and one 17-year-old, were taken into custody.

The SPPD says a further investigation found a handgun with a switch, allowing it to be fired as an automatic weapon, in the Jeep.

The Jeep itself was stolen from St. Paul, according to the department.

SPPD says it has not located anyone who was hurt in the original shooting that prompted the police response, but officers did locate bullet casings at the scene on Luella Street.

