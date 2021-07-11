Jill Biden cancels visit to Twin Cities

The first lady was originally set to visit the Minneapolis-St. Paul area on Friday, White House officials said.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above is from one of Jill Biden's previous visits to Minnesota in October 2020.

After announcing over the weekend that the first lady was coming to Minnesota, White House officials said Dr. Jill Biden will no longer visit the metro on Friday, July 16.

A reason for Dr. Biden's original visit was never released, and a short statement from the Office of the First Lady Wednesday did not include a reason for the cancellation.