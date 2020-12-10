Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff to visit Twin Cities, Rochester

It's one of many recent campaign visits to Minnesota, a battleground state in the 2020 election.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Joe Biden's campaign announced its next in-person visit to Minnesota: Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff will travel to the Twin Cities and Rochester.

Jill Biden is the wife of presidential candidate Joe Biden, and Doug Emhoff is the husband of Biden's vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris. Their visit is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15. The campaign hasn't announced the venue or time of day yet, but more details are to follow.

It's one of many visits to Minnesota this year from both campaigns.

"(Minnesota) is a battleground state. It’s not necessarily a swing state yet,” said David Schultz, professor of political science at Hamline University. “It’s clearly a state that both sides think they can win.”

Minnesota last swung Republican in the 1972 presidential election for Richard Nixon. But Trump came close in 2016.