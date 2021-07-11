Jill Biden to visit Twin Cities Friday

The first lady is set to travel to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area on Friday, White House officials said.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above is from one of Jill Biden's previous visits to Minnesota in October 2020.

The first lady will soon be headed for Minnesota, White House officials announced Sunday.

According to a short press release from the Office of the First Lady, Jill Biden will visit the Twin Cities metropolitan area on Friday, July 16. No additional details were given, but officials said more information will follow.

Friday will not be Biden's first trip to the Twin Cities. She and Joe Biden visited the area several times during Biden's 2020 presidential campaign.