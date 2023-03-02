Jockey Alex Canchari dies at 29

Canchari spent much of his career riding at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota, where his late father Luis Canchari was also a jockey and trainer.

SHAKOPEE, Minn — Local horse jockey Alex Canchari, who was well-known on the grounds of Canterbury Park in Shakopee, has passed away at the age of 29.

Canterbury Park confirmed Canchari's death in a tweet Thursday morning, writing, "Alex Canchari achieved his dream as a jockey, following in the footsteps of his father and brother. The news of this talented and genuine young man's death has deeply saddened the Canterbury Park family."

Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, children and family.

Canchari's sister Ashley also shared the news on social media, calling Alex's death "an unbelievable loss."

"My heart physically hurts. I’m so sorry you were in so much pain Alex and thought there was no other way out," she wrote. "I know you’re happy again with Dad."

Canchari's father Luis was a rider in the 80s and 90s at Canterbury Downs, now known as Canterbury Park, and a horse trainer. He died in late 2020 at the age of 64. His brother Patrick was also a jockey before he suffered a traumatic brain injury in March 2020.

According to a GoFundMe page started by Ashley, Alex is survived by his fiancé, two children, a son and daughter, and an unborn child who is due in August. Funds raised will benefit his family.

"Alex had a heart of gold and encouraged and saw the good in everyone. We wish he could have seen that light in himself," the post said.

While a specific cause of death was not provided, the GoFundMe explained that "due to the circumstance of his death, there are no life insurance policies available."

Tributes to Alex's life and career began pouring in on social media Thursday following the news of his death.

Local sports commentator Paul Allen, who owns horses and worked as an announcer at Canterbury Park, shared a photo of the pair on Twitter. "Glad I told him I loved him last time we convened," Allen wrote.

Just crushed right now hearing jockey Alex Canchari is dead. Damn it, why? Sometimes troubled, sometimes timid, glad I told him I loved him last time we convened.

“Words can never change

"Words can never change what our hearts have denied. And all the sweet memories won't bring the love back to life."

"Just devastated by the sudden passing of Alex Canchari. All of us @CanterburyPark were lucky enough to have known AC since he was just a young kid," track analyst Kevin Gorg wrote. "Gonna miss your smile and those fun text exchanges about your big wins and Wild hockey."

