Jordan house explosion leaves 1 injured; home destroyed

JORDAN, Minnesota — One person was injured after a home exploded Thursday night in Jordan.
The person, who officials say suffered minor injuries, was one of three people inside the home when it exploded. Preliminary information indicates that the explosion was caused from natural gas.
According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to a home near First Street East and Broadway Street South at around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a house fire. As crews were responding, the call was changed to an explosion. The home has been declared a complete loss.
Emergency crews rescued two dogs that were also inside the home at the time of the explosion.
Officials say some nearby cars and one neighboring home also sustained some damage.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
