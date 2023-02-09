Federal judge dismisses fired professor's lawsuit against Hamline University

Dr. Erika López Prater filed the lawsuit against the school on Jan. 17, 2023, but on Thursday requested a dismissal without prejudice.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday filed against Hamline University by a former professor after she was fired for showing an artistic depiction of the Prophet Muhammad.

Dr. Erika López Prater filed a religious discrimination and defamation lawsuit against the school last month, claiming the school, "caused significant damage" to her, including "significant emotional distress due to her mistreatment by Hamline."

Dr. López Prater was teaching a global art history class at Hamline University when she showed the depictions during a lecture on Oct. 6, 2022. Dr. Erika López Prater claimed she took precautions before showing her online class, but a complaint was filed by a student with university administrators and she was later let go from her position.

The lawsuit was filed against the school on Jan. 17, 2023, but on Thursday, Dr. López Prater requested a dismissal without prejudice.