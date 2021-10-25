Judge in Chauvin trial to release names of jurors on Nov. 1

The written questionnaires of all 109 potential jurors who were formally evaluated will also be made public.

The judge who oversaw the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin said Monday that he will make the names of the 15 jurors and alternates who sat in the courtroom public next week.

Judge Peter Cahill’s order says he will make the list of jurors public on Nov. 1.

The written questionnaires of all 109 potential jurors who were formally evaluated will also be made public.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted in April of second-degree murder and other counts in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man. He was sentenced to 22.5 years.

Chauvin filed to appeal his murder conviction in September, claiming 14 issues, including that Cahill abused his discretion when he denied Chauvin's request to move the trial out of Hennepin County due to pretrial publicity.

Three other former MPD officers who were present during Floyd's murder will go to court in March 2022. Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

All four men also face federal civil rights charges, alleging the officers violated Floyd's civil rights.

The federal indictment accuses Chauvin of violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by police.

Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd's right to be free from reasonable seizure and for not intervening or stopping Chauvin when he knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

All four of the former officers are charged for their failure to provide medical care for Floyd.