Judge puts Minneapolis policing ballot question on pause

A Hennepin County judge granted a temporary restraining order against the question's language, which attorneys argued was so vague as to be misleading.

MINNEAPOLIS — Less than two weeks before early voting begins in Minneapolis, challengers of a ballot question deciding public safety have won their first legal round.

Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson granted a temporary restraining order against the question's language, agreeing that it was so vague as to be misleading.

The question's current wording is below:

"Shall the Minneapolis city charter be amended to strike and replace the police department with a Department of Public Safety which could include licensed police officers if necessary, with administrative authority to be consistent with other city departments to fulfill its responsibility to public safety?"

The court order granting the petition to correct the ballot and granting the TRO states that the current language is "unreasonable and misleading."

"...the Court finds that the Current Ballot Language is vague, ambiguous and incapable of implementation, and is insufficient to identify the amendment clearly," the order reads.

KARE 11's John Croman reports that the Minneapolis City Council will hold an emergency meeting later Tuesday to address the judge's decision. Tuesday is the deadline for the ballot language to be decided ahead of early voting.

Group headed by former Mpls City Council Member Don Samuels wins first round in lawsuit challenging language in policing ballot question. Hennepin Co Judge Jamie Anderson grants TRO, agrees language is so vague as to be misleading pic.twitter.com/3NrrfXqkMm — John Croman (@JohnCroman) September 7, 2021

The Minneapolis City Council approved the question's language in late July by a 12-1 vote. Last month, the Council voted to override a veto of the ballot question's language by Mayor Jacob Frey.

In a press statement released shortly after the judge's decision, Frey said the Council now "has another opportunity to deliver language that accurately and fairly reflects" the proposal.