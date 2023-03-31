Judge overturns Minnesota's age restriction on gun carry permits

The order from United States District Judge Kate Menendez immediately barred the enforcement of the 21-plus age rule for gun permits.

A federal judge has ruled that the Minnesota law barring 18, 19 and 20-year-old people from getting permits to carry is unconstitutional.

The ruling is on a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, the Second Amendment Foundation, the Firearms Policy Coalition, and three individual plaintiffs.

Menendez's decision stated, "Judgment is granted to Plaintiffs on the issue of whether MN Statute 624.714 violates the right of the individual Plaintiffs and the otherwise-qualified 18-20-year-old members of MGOC, SAF, and FPC to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution."

Federal Judge Kate Menendez rules Minnesota law barring 18, 19, and 20-year-old people from getting permits to carry is unconstitutional. Her order immediately bars enforcement of the age 21-plus rule for gun permits. This stems from lawsuit by MN Gun Owners Caucus and others. pic.twitter.com/uy07yw8ECI — John Croman (@JohnCroman) March 31, 2023

"This decision should serve as a warning to anti-gun politicians in Minnesota that the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and its allies will not hesitate to take legal actions against unconstitutional infringements on the Second Amendment rights of Minnesotans, " said Rob Doar, vice president of the Minnesota Gun Owner's Caucus, in a news release.

Meanwhile, at the State Capitol, the House Public Safety Committee passed four measures recently that are intended to reduce gun violence, including universal background checks and red flag protection orders. The bills passed on straight party-line votes, with all Republicans opposed and all Democrats in favor.

