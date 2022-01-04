Judge Regina Chu to retire

The Hennepin County jurist has been in the headlines recently due to presiding over high profile cases, and a videotaped protest outside her residence.

MINNEAPOLIS — A high-profile Hennepin County judge is leaving the bench.

The office of Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday that the application process is now open to fill a vacancy for Minnesota's Fourth Judicial District, created by the retirement of Judge Regina Chu.

Chu, 68, was appointed to her post in 2002 by then-governor Jesse Ventura. She most recently was in the headlines for presiding over the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

Potter received a sentence of two years in prison in February after being found guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of motorist Daunte Wright, a penalty well under recommended state guidelines. Wright's family and community activists blasted the sentence and Judge Chu, saying it was too lenient for an act that took a young man's life.

The Potter case also was the backdrop for another incident in which a local activist was arrested for livestreaming a protest outside of a condo he thought belonged to Judge Chu. Cortez Wright was charged with harassment for his actions, which involved Chu's decision to not allow cameras in the courtroom for Potter's trial. The judge later changed her position, but said her decision had nothing to do with the protest.

Charges against Cortez Wright were later dropped.

Chu received her undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota in 1975, and her law degree from William Mitchell School of Law in 1980. She was working in private practice when Ventura selected her to fill an opening on the Fourth Judicial District bench.

The Walz administration says applications for the judicial opening will be accepted through 4 p.m., April 21, 2022. Those interested in the position can acquire application materials by emailing the Governor's office.

