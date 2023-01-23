Judge suspends prison sentence in fatal Burnsville racing crash, 19-year-old gets probation

A 19-year-old who was involved in a fatal crash that happened while he was racing cars with his sister in Burnsville on Easter Sunday in 2021 has been sentenced.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Monday that a judge has given a 19-year-old probation and stayed his prison sentence following a 2021 fatal crash that killed two people.

Prosecutors say Leon Bond, who was 17 years old at the time of the crash, was racing with his sister in separate cars on County Road 42 in Burnsville two years ago on Easter Sunday. They were racing each other side-by-side at speeds witnesses say were approximately "100" miles per hour, when they hit another vehicle, killing both people inside, 22-year-old Tayler Nicole Garza of Woodbury and 22-year-old Dalton Lee Ford of Burnsville, according to court documents.

Earlier this month, Bond pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder, according to a news release.

Bond received an "adult sentence" of 25 years.

However, since his trial was under "extended juvenile jurisdiction" rather than adult court, his sentenced was stayed by the judge.

Bond was put on juvenile probation until the age of 21 with several conditions, "including a long-term placement at the Red Wing Correctional Facility," according to the release.