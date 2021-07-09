Judge weighs keeping Minneapolis police question on ballot

The City Council updated the language last Tuesday after the judge found that the old wording was too vague.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Sept. 7, 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has promised to rule as soon as possible on whether to strike a revised version of a ballot question on the future of policing in Minneapolis in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The City Council updated the language last Tuesday, after Judge Jamie Anderson found that the old language was too vague. The proposal would remove a city charter requirement that Minneapolis have a police department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety whose functions would be defined later.

An attorney for amendment opponents told Anderson at a hearing Monday the language remains misleading.

Proponents of ballot question argued in court the Mpls Police Dept. was created by a city ordinance, so removing it from city charter won’t make it disappear 30 days after election. They assert council and mayor will set timeline for replacing MPD with new public safety dept. pic.twitter.com/3SpjYZOpU9 — John Croman (@JohnCroman) September 13, 2021

Early voting begins Friday.

Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson takes Minneapolis ballot case arguments under advisement and will issue a ruling later. Ballot printing is already underway. Early voting begins this Friday, Sept. 17. pic.twitter.com/jHLiWZ3h3Z — John Croman (@JohnCroman) September 13, 2021