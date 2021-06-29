Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in the Twin Cities

Multiple cities around the metro are setting off fireworks and hosting Independence Day celebrations this July 4th weekend.

The pandemic canceled big backyard barbecues and community fireworks shows last summer, but this year, Fourth of July celebrations are back.

Below is a list of Independence Day events and firework displays in communities around the metro.

Saturday, July 3

Live music begins at 6 p.m. at Normandale Lake Park, and the fireworks start Saturday night around 10 p.m.

The St. Paul Saints are celebrating with a "Welcome Back to Lowertown" block party and fireworks from July 2-4. The team said the biggest fireworks show will happen after Sunday's game.

Sunday, July 4

After the Freedom Day parade Sunday afternoon, a pre-fireworks party begins at 6 p.m. at Johnny Cake Ridge Park East. The fireworks themselves start at 10 p.m.

The Cannon Valley Fair runs from July 1-4, with fireworks scheduled for Sunday night at dusk. Veterans and senior citizens get into the fair for free Sunday.

Fireworks begin at dusk Sunday night, and will use higher altitude shells this year so people can see the show from farther away.

July Fourth fireworks celebration starts at 5 p.m. at Round Lake Park. The fireworks themselves start at 10 p.m.!

After a full slate of events earlier in the day, Fireworks on Lake Minnetonka run from 9:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fireworks will be launched at dusk at King Park, but there is no onsite parking or viewing at the park. The park suggested viewing the show from your home or car.

Fireworks will be launching at Hazelwood Park at dusk. However, the celebration won't feature food trucks, bands or entertainment this year.

Fireworks will be launched from the Mendakota Country Club around 10 p.m.

A fireworks celebration in Aquila Park with entertainment and food trucks will start at 7 p.m., and the fireworks themselves will start at 10 p.m.