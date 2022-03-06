Celebrate Juneteenth in the Twin Cities

Here's where you can celebrate Juneteenth around the Twin Cities metro this weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Sunday, June 19, communities across the country will celebrate Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas were finally notified that the Civil War was over and they were free – two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Last year, Congress passed legislation declaring June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a U.S. federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Dozens of celebrations, movie screenings, performances and learning sessions are scheduled throughout the Twin Cities, now through June 20. Check out the list below to see how you can celebrate Juneteenth in your community this year.

Please note: This list does not include every single Juneteenth in and around the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis Juneteenth Celebration: The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and Juneteenth Community Board are hosting a variety of events and activities throughout the week, including "story strolls," a Juneteenth parade and festival with food trucks, performers, vendors and more. Click here for a list of events.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law Juneteenth Vigil: On Tuesday, June 14 at 6 p.m., an outdoor vigil to honor Black men and women killed by law enforcement will be facilitated by Dr. Ansani Wilson at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law, 875 Summit Avenue, St. Paul.

"Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America" documentary screening: On Monday, June 20, Wilderness Fitness & Coworking is hosting a free screening of the award-winning documentary Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America. Screening begins at 6:30 p.m.

U of M Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration: On Saturday, June 18, the University of Minnesota Twin Cities will host its inaugural U of M Juneteenth Celebration from noon to 6 p.m. in north Minneapolis. The event includes a free block party and commemorative march.

Midtown Global Market Juneteenth: Traditional storytelling with Auntie Beverly, drumming, music, readings, food and more from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival at Hook and Ladder: From 1 to 6 p.m. on June 19, the family friendly Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival will have live music, speakers, poets, a Black-owned business marketplace, live art and food vendors.

Sounds of Blackness "Juneteenth Celebration" song: The three-time Grammy award-winning group Sounds of Blackness released a new Juneteenth anthem called "Juneteenth Celebration." Click here to listen.

Phyllis Wheatley Community Center: The Phyllis Wheatley Community Center in Minneapolis posted an extensive list of local events on its Facebook page.

St. Paul

Sweet Potato Comfort Pie Jubilee: In celebration of Juneteenth, the Sweet Potato Comfort Pie® Jubilee will feature a sweet potato pie competition at ARTS- Us St. Paul. Pies will be judged by several celebrity judges on June 18 and the top three bakers will advance to round two on Wednesday, June 2.

On Friday, June 17, the original play "Kumbayah, the Juneteenth Story" will have two showings at the Breck School Theater at 123 Ottowa Ave. N. in Golden Valley: one at 10 a.m. and one at 7 p.m.

Rondo Center of Diverse Expressions Annual Juneteenth Celebration: From 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, join RCODE for a block party on Fisk Street between Carroll and Concordia Avenues in St. Paul.

Bloomington

Juneteenth at the Mall of America: The Mall of America is putting a spotlight on the more than two dozen Black-owned businesses under its roof. Shoppers are also encouraged to visit the Community Commons, a cooperative retail space inside MOA where BIPOC businesses are given the chance to grow their customer base before having the opportunity to open an independent space within the mall.

Brooklyn Park

Juneteenth 'Freedom Ain't Free': The Friday, June 17 celebration at North Hennepin Community College is free to all residents and features Juneteenth education, performances, a community resource fair and raffles.

Burnsville

Juneteenth 'Free to Be': The free community event will be held at North River Hills Park in Burnsville from 1-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy musical and dance performances and a line dance party.

St. Louis Park

Juneteenth Celebration at the Recreation Outdoor Center: The noon to 4 p.m. event on Sunday, June 19 will have shopping, food, music and a keynote speech from Chef Imani Jackson.

