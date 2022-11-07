Justice Department to monitor polls in MN and WI

Jurisdictions in Minnesota and Wisconsin will be watched to ensure they are in compliance with federal voting laws.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Justice Department announced that officials will be monitoring polls in more than 60 jurisdictions across the country on Election Day, including in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The agency's plan is to ensure that the locations are in compliance with federal voting laws on Nov. 8, according to an official release.

The jurisdictions that will be monitored in Minnesota and Wisconsin include:

City of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Hennepin County, Minnesota

Ramsey County, Minnesota

City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

City of Racine, Wisconsin.

The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department also says that it will take any complaints, "from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center," according to the release.

Anyone with complaints regarding possible violations of federal voting laws can submit a form on the department’s website https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or at 800-253-3931. Complaints related to disruption at a polling place should be reported to local authorities.

Watch more local news: