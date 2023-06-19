Northern Soul Smokehouse to open a second location in Nisswa

The Nisswa location will be Sutherland's second location for the restaurant. The first is in Minneapolis.

NISSWA, Minn. — Stop by Grand View's Preserve Golf Course, and you'll notice a new smoker outside.

"This is going to be able to do some amazing barbecue!" said Chef Justin Sutherland. "I've been doing barbecue at all my restaurants for many years, and I've never had a piece of equipment like this to play with … The food that we're going to bring up here, along with the bourbon and whisky list, the total package that we're going to bring up north, I don't think exists right now," Sutherland said.

Sutherland said bringing Northern Soul Smokehouse to Nisswa is about more than meals.

"From the largest Hmong population to the largest Somali population, to all these different ethnicities that make up Minnesota … bringing some of that culture and some of that diversity further north and just showing all of Minnesota what we have to offer is very important and I'm very happy to be part of it," Sutherland said.

It’s an achievement he's proud of, especially considering what he's overcome since last July, when he was in the ICU with serious injuries after being hit by a boat propeller.

"All things considered, feeling pretty great," Sutherland said. "Feeling very lucky and blessed to still be here."

He said he's happy to be back to work, bringing southern flavors up north.

"I would have never thought if somebody told me that I was going to get in a fight with a boat propeller and, less than a year later, be up here opening a restaurant on a lake. You're capable of a lot more than you think you are and the support you have around you is also very important,” Sutherland said.

The Nisswa location will be Sutherland's second location for the restaurant. The first is in Minneapolis.

Northern Soul Smokehouse at The Preserve opens June 23rd.

It'll be a collaboration between Sutherland and Grand View Lodge Executive Chef Bill Coyle.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: