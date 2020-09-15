do not rank

According to Minneapolis police, the incident occurred at North Bryant Avenue and North Dowling Avenue.

MINNEAPOLIS — A juvenile girl is in "very serious condition" after being struck by a vehicle while she was on a skateboard Monday evening in north Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to North Bryant Avenue and North Dowling Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile girl -- between the ages of 12 and 15 -- and multiple people, including the driver, providing aid to the girl.

Officers took over and the girl was transported to HCMC.

According to police, early investigations indicate that the girl attempted to cross over North Dowling Ave without stopping before being hit by the vehicle.