Juvenile in custody after threats at ROCORI

Cold Spring police said there is no evidence of any ongoing threat.

COLD SPRING, Minnesota — Cold Spring police said a juvenile has been taken into custody following an investigation into social media threats directed toward ROCORI High School.

"Through the investigation there has been enough information and evidence gathered that a juvenile has been taken into custody," Cold Spring police said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The threats were first reported on Wednesday.

"There will continue to be a stronger law enforcement presence in the secondary school but there is no evidence of any ongoing threat and the safety of everyone is our number one priority," police said in the post.

The central Minnesota school serves students from Rockville, Cold Spring and Richmond.

ROCORI High School was the scene of a fatal school shooting in 2003, in which two students were killed by a fellow student.