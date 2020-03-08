Juvenile killed in crash in Corcoran

A juveline passenger was airlifted by North Memorial Air Care with "serious injuries," according to officials.

CORCORAN, Minn. — A juvenile is dead and another seriously injured following a crash Sunday evening in Corcoran.

According to the Corcoran Police Department, a pickup truck rolled over on Oakdale Drive near Jeffery Lane.

Authorities were called to the scene at approximately 6:35 p.m. where they found a juvenile driver and two juvenile passengers. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, while one of the passengers was air lifted by North Memorial Air Care with "serious injuries," according to officials.

The other juvenile passenger was treated an released at the scene.