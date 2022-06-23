x
Juvenile motorcyclist dies in crash with vehicle

The Rochester Police Department said the crash occurred Thursday just before 1 p.m. at East Circle Drive Northeast and Northern Valley Place Northeast.
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The young driver of a motorcycle is dead following a crash with a vehicle in Rochester.

According to a tweet from the department, the driver of the motorcycle, a juvenile, died at the scene.

Details about the condition of the other driver were not immediately available.

