Juvenile motorcyclist dies in crash with vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The young driver of a motorcycle is dead following a crash with a vehicle in Rochester.
The Rochester Police Department said the crash occurred Thursday just before 1 p.m. at East Circle Drive Northeast and Northern Valley Place Northeast.
According to a tweet from the department, the driver of the motorcycle, a juvenile, died at the scene.
Details about the condition of the other driver were not immediately available.
