Juvenile motorcyclist dies in crash with vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The young driver of a motorcycle is dead following a crash with a vehicle in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department said the crash occurred Thursday just before 1 p.m. at East Circle Drive Northeast and Northern Valley Place Northeast.

According to a tweet from the department, the driver of the motorcycle, a juvenile, died at the scene.

RPD is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and car that occurred at 12:54 pm at East Circle Drive NE and Northern Valley Place NE. The driver of the motorcycle, a juvenile male, died at the scene. The Forensic Mapping Unit is working to determine what happened. — City of Rochester, MN Police Department (@RochesterMNPD) June 23, 2022

Details about the condition of the other driver were not immediately available.

