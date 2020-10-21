K-9 deputy passes away in St. Louis County

Diesel was the second sheriff's department K-9 to pass in a week's time.

DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of its second K-9 deputy in a week's time.

A Facebook post by the Northland K-9 Foundation said Diesel passed away Tuesday morning, just shy of his eighth birthday.

The dog had been with the department since 2014, but had been off duty for several months after being diagnosed with degenerative spinal issues. Diesel had undergone several procedures and was reportedly doing well until last weekend, when his back legs wouldn't function.

A trip to the vet determined he was unlikely to improve, so the difficult decision was made to end his suffering.

Diesel's partner, Deputy Ben Fye, called Diesel a "great partner, companion, and a huge part of what made me the K-9 Deputy that I have become." The K-9 was deployed more than 300 times over his career and had many notable apprehensions, including a man who'd been firing a semi-automatic rifle in a Proctor neighborhood, a drug dealer armed with a large knife, and a man who'd broken into a couple's home and held them at gun point.

Diesel was one of the first K-9s the Northland K9 Foundation helped fund in their first year. The organization said he will forever hold a special piece of their hearts.

Last Wednesday, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to retired K-9 Kilo, who also died unexpectedly.

Kilo been with the department for eight years.