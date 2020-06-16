Kandiyohi Co. Sheriff's Office seeks public's help locating missing biker

Wieberdink is an avid cyclist and can ride many miles per day. He also has dementia.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 83-year-old biker.

Donald Leroy Wieberdink was last seen in the 1300 block of Indian Beach Road in Spicer, Minnesota at around noon Tuesday.

Wieberdink is an avid cyclist and can ride many miles per day. He also has dementia.

Wieberdink is described as being a 5-foot-8 Caucasian man, who weighs about 200 pounds, has blue eyes, short grey hair and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan shorts and a black helmet.

He was on a red Giants brand bicycle.