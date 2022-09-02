Every Wednesday for the next four weeks, a different hospital in Minnesota gets free meals and thank you cards.

MINNESOTA, USA — Wednesday, Feb. 9 will be the start of Hope for Healthcare where a different hospital in a different city each week will receive 500 meals and cards thanks to Hy-Vee and our viewers!

The campaign will continue over four consecutive Wednesdays.

After Deevon Rahming reported on a story that our healthcare workers are overworked, understaffed, and losing hope after nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, KARE 11 anchor Chris Hrapsky asked our viewers for help. More than 1,500 KARE 11 viewers responded to a Facebook post with comments of hope and support, that have now been turned into real cards to be handed to healthcare workers, along with a free meal!

With the help of Hy-Vee, these cards and with free lunches will be going to 2,000 different healthcare heroes in Minnesota.

Check out some of the KARE 11 viewers messages that will be shared with Minnesota health care workers in the coming weeks in the gallery below:

GALLERY: Hope for Healthcare message 1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20

5/20

6/20

7/20

8/20

9/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

13/20

14/20

15/20

16/20

17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20 1 / 20

And check out the original Facebook post that inspired the Hope for Healthcare effort, and add your messages of support for Minnesota's healthcare community.