KARE 11 Investigates team receives prestigious Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for series

The team of KARE 11 journalists were recognized at Tuesday's ceremony for their work on "Cruel & Unusual," a series exposing negligence in Minnesota jails.

MINNEAPOLIS — The KARE 11 Investigates team was awarded the prestigious Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award Tuesday for their work on "Cruel & Unusual," a series exposing negligent or even non-existent medical care in Minnesota jails.

The team of journalists, comprised of KARE 11's A.J. Lagoe, Brandan Stahl, Steve Eckert, Gary Knox, Craig Norkus and Jason Steussy, were recognized at Tuesday's ceremony for their contributions to journalism.

This is the third duPont Award won by the investigative team in the last six years.

Picking up the next silver baton is @KARE11’s “Cruel and Unusual,” a determined investigation into preventable deaths inside Minnesota jails — a story that pulled a curtain back on the cruelties inside the criminal justice system. #duPont2022 pic.twitter.com/ZF8KK2smCD — Columbia Journalism (@columbiajourn) February 9, 2022

KARE was one of 16 winners out of more than 600 entries from the best journalists around the world. According to the award's website, winning pieces are selected by the duPont jury, and vetted by a board of screeners.

Incredibly proud of our entire @kare11 team for our “Cruel & Unusual” investigation – our 3rd duPont-Columbia Award in the past 6 years. #dupont2022 @columbiajourn pic.twitter.com/FYEBrQJmst — Steve Eckert (@Steve_Eckert) February 9, 2022

Watch more KARE 11 Investigates: