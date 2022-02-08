KARE 11 Investigates team receives prestigious Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for series

MINNEAPOLIS — The KARE 11 Investigates team was awarded the prestigious Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award Tuesday for their work on "Cruel & Unusual," a series exposing negligent or even non-existent medical care in Minnesota jails.
The team of journalists, comprised of KARE 11's A.J. Lagoe, Brandan Stahl, Steve Eckert, Gary Knox, Craig Norkus and Jason Steussy, were recognized at Tuesday's ceremony for their contributions to journalism.
This is the third duPont Award won by the investigative team in the last six years.
KARE was one of 16 winners out of more than 600 entries from the best journalists around the world. According to the award's website, winning pieces are selected by the duPont jury, and vetted by a board of screeners.
