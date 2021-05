Donations are being accepted now to fight the hunger crisis in the Twin Cities community

MINNEAPOLIS — The pandemic has left 1 in 9 Minnesotans hungry, including 1 in 6 kids. The goal is to raise $333,000 by midnight on May 20, 2021 to provide one million meals.

Click here to donate and your donation will be matched by Xcel Energy.

In addition, there will be a special 2-to-1 match from 5-7 p.m. During this time your donation will be tripled.