KARE 11's Boyd Huppert receives prestigious RTDNA award

MINNEAPOLIS — For decades, KARE 11's Boyd Huppert has shared some of the most heartwarming and impactful stories across the state. His segment, "Land of 10,000 Stories" has inspired generations of journalists, and on Friday, he was recognized for his contributions.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded Huppert with the 2023 John F. Hogan Distinguished Service Award, which is given to individuals for their "contributions to the journalism profession and freedom of the press."

"My dad taught me that if you choose your career wisely, work and happiness are not mutually exclusive -- they walk hand in hand," Boyd told aspiring journalists during Friday's ceremony at The Depot Minneapolis. "My dad felt about farming the way I feel about broadcast journalism."

After starting his career in Wausau, Omaha and Milwaukee, Boyd came to KARE 11 where he's spent the past 27 years. He continues to influence younger journalists by serving as the National Storytelling Coach for KARE’s parent company, TEGNA, and by teaching the Advanced Storytelling Workshop sponsored by the National Press Photographer’s Association.

Boyd's reporting has been recognized with numerous awards over the course of his career, including 148 regional Emmys, a national Emmy, as well as 22 national Edward R. Murrow Awards. The John F. Hogan Award is Boyd's second RTDNA honor in 2023, as he received a Lifetime Achievement honor from the RTDNA Foundation's First Amendment Awards earlier this year.

Boyd is also set to be inducted into the Minnesota Broadcaster's Hall of Fame in October.

