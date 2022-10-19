School groups, clubs, businesses, and more are welcome to share their donation story on air from November 28- December 14.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Marines' Toys for Tots campaign is underway now through Christmas!

Submit a request for your Toys for Tots team to appear during one of our broadcasts from Nov 28 – Dec 14 here or using the form below.

Groups will be featured in the shows below:

Monday-Friday: 5pm, 6pm, 10pm (pre-recorded at 7pm)

Saturday- 8am, 9am, 5pm, 6pm

Sunday- 5pm

Donations are excepted in person regardless of being on broadcasts. The tent at KARE 11 will be open from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.