KARE in the Air: Allianz Field

Our summer drone series will give you a bird's eye view of the most beautiful and iconic spots across Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn — KARE 11 is kicking off a summer series we call "KARE in the Air," where we'll be flying drones over some of Minnesota's most beautiful, iconic and unusual locations.

Tonight's location is Allianz Field in St. Paul, home of Minnesota United FC.

The stadium for the Major League Soccer team opened in 2019, and is best known for the distinctive translucent white skin that wraps around the skeleton of the structure.

It's a little known fact, but if stretched out, that "skin" would cover some 88,000 square feet. The stadium also has a 360-degree canopy to protect most seats from the elements.

You can't see them during daylight hours, but at night 1,700 emotive LED lights embedded into the exterior make Allianz Field impossible to miss. Another cool feature is a water recycling system that is projected to reuse about 2 million gallons per year.

The city of St. Paul hopes the stadium can be the centerpiece of a rejuvenated Midway neighborhood for decades to come.

KARE couldn't fly our drone over the field during Wednesday night's match, but it will be the first time since October of 2019 that the United was able to host a game at full capacity.