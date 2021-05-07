KARE in the Air: The Drive In Restaurant in Tayors Falls

As you might expect from the iconic mug rotating outside, root beer is one of the Drive In's staples.

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. — If you're not sure what the go-to beverage is at the Drive In Restaurant in Taylors Falls, there's a giant, rotating 3-D sign outside that should clear things up for you.

As you might expect from the mug rotating outside, root beer is one of the Drive-In's staples. That's not all -- the nearly 60-year-old restaurant is also known for serving up burgers, fries, and nostalgic vibes.

The Drive In first opened in 1956, but a 1988 makeover re-instilled its focus on the 50's. That means car hops, poodle skirts, and iconic music of the era. Plus, there's a mini golf course.

According to the restaurant's website, the current owners have their own strong ties to the place's history. Co-owner Wade Vitalis grew up in Taylors Falls and remembers visiting the restaurant while his sisters were hops in the 70s.

KARE 11 got a bird's-eye view of the restaurant and all its nostalgic trappings for the KARE in the Air series, which also captured another pastime in Taylors Falls: paddle wheeler boats.