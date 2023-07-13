Minnesota's pricey Lake Minnetonka listing

In Lake Minnetonka's Wayzata Bay, $14,750,000 will buy you a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home and the peninsula on which it's built.

WOODLAND, Minn. — For some, a cruise around Lake Minnetonka isn't complete without a tour of the immaculately manicured mansions that dot the shoreline.

But with multi-million dollar price tags, a glimpse from the coast is the closest most of us will get to calling these properties "home."

That is... unless you win the Powerball and have some money to spare.

In that case, a very, very lucky Minnesotan would have plenty of cash on hand to buy what's likely the most expensive listing in the state.

On the northeast corner of Lake Minnetonka, $14,750,000 will buy you not only a beautiful house but the entire Wayzata Bay peninsula on which it's built.

The historic property, currently listed by Jim Schwartz with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, is located at 2400 Cedar Point Drive in Woodland. It originally belonged to Dorilus Morrison, the first mayor of Minneapolis, and remained in Morrison's family for about 130 years.

Today, a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home built in 2016 stands in the middle of the peninsula, with panoramic views and land flanking the house to the north and south ends.

Love to cook? The home has two kitchens and nine refrigerators, including one just for wine. Have a big family? Three laundry rooms (one on each level) can help you keep up with the wash. Need activities for when you're not on the lake? Check out the golf simulator, theater or sauna.

On the property, you'll also find a replica of the tallest lighthouse in Canada, a boat dock, the tallest residential flagpole in the state and a garage with space for up to eight cars.

A private road leads up to the peninsula property, which is surrounded by other historic homes. According to the current seller, Samuel Gale, the 1920s advertising manager for the Washburn Crosby Company who is credited with creating Betty Crocker, lived in the area, as did the one-time director of the Washburn Crosby Company, Mr. William Crocker.

