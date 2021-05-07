KARE in the Air: Winehaven in Chisago City

About 35 miles north of the Twin Cities, lakes and hillsides offer natural protection for a scenic winery and vineyards.

CHISAGO CITY, Minn. — When you think of vineyards, you probably think of places like France and Italy... and maybe not Minnesota.

However, that's not stopping the state's dozens of vineyards. In fact, it might give them a unique advantage.

According to the Minnesota Farm Winery Association, winemakers in Minnesota can experiment with one of the newest grape varieties: cold climate vines.

One of the businesses growing these winter-hardy grapes is Winehaven Winery and Vineyard, which was founded in 1995. The family-owned winery sits about 35 miles north of the Twin Cities, nestled between lakes and hillsides that its founders say offer natural protection.

In fact, the folks at Winehaven believe their Minnesota-grown grapes have some real advantages. The winery's website states that its northern location offers a bit more time in the sun during the growing season than California's North Coast -- a major spot for wine production in the U.S.