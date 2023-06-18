NPPA awards KARE 11 as 'Large Market Station of the Year'

The National Press Photographer’s Association recognized the work of KARE 11's photojournalists at a ceremony on Friday.

SEATTLE — On Friday night, KARE 11 was recognized with a nod from the National Press Photographer’s Association (NPPA) in the Best of Photojournalism award for Large Market Station of the Year.

This is the tenth year KARE 11 has been awarded this honor.

The NPPA selects the station on a variety of criteria for stories and coverage and KARE 11 won multiple awards, including:

Video Photojournalism Division

Photojournalist Tommy Platek won first in the Live category for his story "Wheelchair Basketball"

Reporter Morgan Wolfe was awarded third place in the General Assignment News - Light Solo Video Journalist category, for her story "Rolling by Their Side"

Chief Photojournalist Chad Nelson won both third and honorable mention in the News Feature - Light Video Journalist category with the stories "Sharpest Kid in Town" and "What Scouts is About"

Photojournalist Devin Krinke won first in the Sports Feature category for the story "Blue Lou"

Reporter Chris Hrapsky and Photojournalist Ron Stover placed third in the Team category for their series "Water Wars"

Video Editing Division

Chief Photojournalist Chad Nelson racked up more wins with a third-place finish in the category Daily Light Report Edit - Editor with the story "A Prideful Day" and third place in Effects Edit for "Willow's Mug"

Photojournalist Devin Krinke won an Honorable Mention in the Light Feature Edit- Editor category with "Sheriff Joe's New Gig." Devin also placed third in the category Light Photo Essay Edit for "Bitten by the Bug" and third in Sports Edit for "Blue Lou"

Multi-Skilled Journalist Heidi Wigdahl was awarded third place in the Light Feature Edit - Solo Video Photojournalist for "The Apple Man"

According to the NPPA website, "the National Press Photographers Association, a professional society that promotes the highest standards in visual journalism, acknowledges concern for every person's need both to be fully informed about public events and to be recognized as part of the world in which we live."

