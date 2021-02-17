As COVID precautions ease, how are you safely reuniting with loved ones?

KARE 11's Karla Hult wants to hear your family's reunion stories.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — On March 6, 2020, our state started this pandemic journey with the announcement of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Minnesota.

For nearly a year, we’ve all changed how we live and work. But perhaps those living in long-term care centers – and their families – have felt those changes the most.

So many families have not been able to see their loved ones on a regular basis, relying instead on screen and window visits to try to connect. A challenge easier said than done when dementia plays a part.

But now, and for many, it’s the chance for reunions. As COVID protocols change, and as families are slowly and safely able to see their loved ones again, KARE 11 welcomes you to share your reunion pictures, videos and stories.

Maybe the reunion hasn’t happened yet? We’d love to join you for that special moment, too. You can comment here or send a message to KARE 11 reporter Karla Hult, at: khult@kare11.com