SANDWICH GENERATION: jazz lovers young & old invited to virtual music fest amid Coronavirus pandemic

AARP Minnesota and Golden Thyme Coffee Café team up to take the 2020 Selby Ave Jazz Fest in Saint Paul online this year!

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota —

The 2020 Selby Ave Jazz Fest is going virtual this year! Since 2002 on the second Saturday in September, the intersection of Milton and Selby in Saint Paul has been the colorful, diverse backdrop for the popular family-friendly event. The Selby Ave Jazz Fest started as a simply block party and has grown to attract as many as 15,000 people.

This year’s performances include: Charmin & Shapira, Solomon Parham Quintet, PJP Trio with Grammy Award Winner Patricia Lacy and Grammy Award winner, Ignacio ”Nachito “ Herrera --Hot Classic Latin Jazz Pianist, Arranger, Composer, and Orchestra Conductor! Jazz lovers, young and old, are invited check out the big show every Saturday in September at 7 p.m. online at selbyavejazzfest.com.

The Selby Ave Jazz Fest uses the power of arts-based community development to provide access to quality arts programming and encourages a genuinely diverse group of people to interact through a shared arts experience and assist in repositioning the Selby commercial corridor as a hip, safe and cultural destination. The event has traditionally featured great live jazz, family activities, live artist demonstrations, wonderful food and a health & wellness village.