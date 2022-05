Minnesota Monthly is celebrating the season with their biggest and best Grillfest event to date.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Burgers, Bloody Mary's and beers... sounds like a great party!

The 10th annual GrillFest is at CHS Field in St. Paul on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

It will feature over 100 local and national vendor partners showcasing their grilling products and tools.