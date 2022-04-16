Children’s Minnesota Star Gala to fundraise for neonatology program

The annual gala benefits the Children's Minnesota neonatology program, which cares for newborns.

MINNEAPOLIS — After a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 30th annual Children's Minnesota Star Gala returned, just at a much smaller scale.

With about half of its normal capacity, the gala brought together business leaders, community members, philanthropists and other generous donors to The Depot in Minneapolis to raise money that will be used for life-saving resources, services for patients' families and further neonatal research.

The gala was hosted by KARE 11 meteorologist Belinda Jensen.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Belinda spoke with Dr. Thomas George, the neonatology medical director at the hospital, and the Minich family about the impact of the neonatology program and why it means so much to families across the region.

