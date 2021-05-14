2021 Twin Cities Auto Show moves to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Check out the coolest rides at the new and bigger outdoor venue.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The 48th annual Twin Cities Auto Show will take place at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this year. The show starts on Saturday, May 15 and runs through Sunday, May 23.

The event, which is the largest consumer show in the Upper Midwest, is produced by the Greater Metropolitan Automobile Dealers Association of Minnesota, Inc.

The show was not able to take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, for the first time in its history, the show will be held outdoors at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The new venue allows for ample outdoor space and is more than 30 times the size of the show's previous home, the Minneapolis Convention Center.

An added benefit of the new venue is that fair food will be available, including Pronto Pups, Cheese Curds, Tom Thumb Mini Donuts, and even Sweet Martha’s Cookies

The Twin Cities Auto Show is your chance to compare hundreds of vehicles, more than 20 domestic and imported brands side by side - without driving all over town.

The Twin Cities Auto Show presented by Speedway has named the Volkswagen Tiguan the 2021 Car of the Show. Attendees can also view other highly anticipated new vehicles including:

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat - A muscle SUV for muscle car people with families

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Ford Mustang Mach E, Bronco and Bronco Sport, and the new 2021 F-150