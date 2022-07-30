2022-23 wedding trends with Luxe Bridal

With COVID restrictions all but lifted, weddings are returning to some semblance of normal. The experts at Luxe Bridal have what's hot, and what's not.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For some, their wedding day is the biggest and most important celebration life offers.

And with restrictions from COVID mostly lifted, the landscape for brides and grooms is shifting again. Who better to offer suggestions on what's hot and what's not than our friends from Luxe Bridal?

Luxe salon manager Mahle Roth visited KARE 11 Saturday with a traveling fashion show, featuring models wearing the latest wedding dresses for brides of all shapes and sizes.

The business was recently recognized by Minnesota Bride as Best Bridal Salon of 2022. Luxe Bridal is located in Eagan, directly across from the Premium Outlet Mall and five minutes south of Mall of America.

