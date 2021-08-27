2022 Minnesota Weatherguide calendars for sale now

Freshwater, a nonprofit that works to preserve freshwater resources and watersheds, is offering a "State Fair Special."

ST PAUL, Minn. — 2022 Weatherguide calendars are now available!

The calendars benefit Freshwater, a nonprofit that works to preserve freshwater resources and watersheds. Freshwater's Executive Director John Linc Stine visited KARE 11 Saturday to share what's new for the calendars.

Unlike traditional calendars, Weatherguides include daily weather information including normal high and low temperatures, sunrise and sunset, moonrise and moonset; temperature records; and rainfall and snowfall.

It also features nature photography by local photographers, and monthly "Weather Notes" from KARE11 meteorologists Belinda Jensen, Laura Betker and Ben Dery, as well as Minnesota Public Radio Chief Meteorologist Paul Huttner.

Along with weather information, the calendars showcase information about nature, astronomy, and gardening -- and of course, local lakes, rivers and groundwater.