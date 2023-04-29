2023 Art in Bloom at Minneapolis Institute of Arts

MINNEAPOLIS — A celebration of spring and an explosion of creativity and color is going on at the Minneapolis Institute of Art right now.
The 39th annual Art in Bloom flower show opened on Thursday and was so well attended our photographer couldn't even find a place to park!
The MIA floral celebration invites guests to take a free guided tour around the museum. It runs through Sunday.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.