2023 Art in Bloom at Minneapolis Institute of Arts

The annual free flower-centered exhibition opened on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — A celebration of spring and an explosion of creativity and color is going on at the Minneapolis Institute of Art right now.

The 39th annual Art in Bloom flower show opened on Thursday and was so well attended our photographer couldn't even find a place to park!

The MIA floral celebration invites guests to take a free guided tour around the museum. It runs through Sunday.

