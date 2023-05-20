2023 Grillfest lit up at CHS Field

It's the 11th year for the event hosted by Minnesota Monthly.

ST PAUL, Minn. — One of the first big outdoor events is coming up quickly, with cooking contests, burgers, bloody mary and margarita battles, and all kinds of great stuff for your next cookout.

Grillfest is just a couple of weeks away at CHS Field - Home of the St. Paul Saints.

Jerrod Sumner, Aesthetic Editor with Minnesota Monthly and Greenspring Media, joins KARE 11 Saturday with the search for Minesota's best bloody mary.

Here are the seven participants in the 2023 Bloody Mary Battle:

2 Dads (Mix)

Butcher and the Boar (Restaurant)

Kickled Mary (Mix)

Lovejoy's (Mix)

Spooky Craft Cocktails (Mix)

Twin Cities Tavern (Restaurant and sponsor)

Zing Zang (Mix)

